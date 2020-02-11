Attempted murder probe after man is shot through a windows in Gravesend

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the attempted murder of a man in Shorne, Gravesend.

Kent Police was called to Shorne Ifield Road at around 9.20pm on Sunday 9 February 2020, where a man aged in his 40s had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Firearms officers attended the scene alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. An investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident is underway and includes enquiries as to whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The offender is believed to have shot the victim from outside the property through a window.

No arrests have yet been made and anyone with any information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/25409/20.