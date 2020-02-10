Thieves sought after jewellery stolen from Whitstable shop

Jewellery worth thousands of pounds has been reported stolen from a jewellers in Whitstable High Street.

The business was targeted between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday 9 February 2020, where items including a large number of rings were taken. Damage was also caused to the front door of the building and a cabinet inside.

Detectives investigating the burglary have released images of some of the stolen property and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone who is approached with these items for sale should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/25085/20. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555 111.

Officers are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, near to the junction with Gladstone Road, during the time of the incident.