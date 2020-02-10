Man charged with possession of an imitation firearm in Folkestone

A man has been charged after armed police were called to an incident in Folkestone.

Officers were called to Cheriton Road in Folkestone at around 10.30am on Sunday 9 February 2020, where a man was reported to have been in possession of a weapon and caused damage to a passing car.

A man was arrested in nearby Taylor Road and a BB gun and two knives were seized by police.

Stuart Regan, 39, of Cheriton Road, Folkestone has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates Court on Monday 10 February 2020.