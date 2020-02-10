Update on baby Edward who was found dumped in Hackney

Just a small update on the baby that was found in Hackney by a postal worker.

Police have given a small update on baby Edward who was found in a bush by a local postal worker in Hackney back in January.

Police are still searching for the mum of baby Edward – who was found dumped just hours after being born.

The little boy, only about 12 hours old, when he was discovered in London on Saturday, wrapped in a blanket.

Police have said that he remains in hospital and is doing fine.

In a personal message officers investigating have reached out to the public:“To anyone who may know Edward’s mother, I’d urge you to come forward and help me locate her – this can be done in confidence.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday, 25 January. If you noticed anything or saw someone please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101 quoting Cad 3039/25Jan or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.