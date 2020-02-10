Home » Two injured after daylight stabbing attack in the centre of Manchester
Two injured after daylight stabbing attack in the centre of Manchester

10th February 2020
Two people have been treated following a broad daylight  attack  taking place near Piccadilly Gardens in the centre of Manchester.

Shocked office workers were told to leave the area as Police put it total lock down.

Paramedics could seen treating the two men.

Officers are understood to  have pursed two men who have been detained.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently responding to an incident near Piccadilly.

“At around 12.10pm today, police were called to reports of an assault on Piccadilly, Manchester city centre.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

