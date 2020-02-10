Man dies after tree fell on his vehicle near Winchester

Police are investigating after a tree fell onto a car on the A33 during the storm on Sunday (February 9) and killed a man.

The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 4pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the Mercedes in the moments leading up to the incident, can call 101, quoting 44200050630.

