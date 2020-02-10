Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who is missing from Gillingham.

Tommy Tracey was last seen in the town centre area of the town on Friday 31 January 2020.

The 17-year-old is described as being white, 6ft tall and of thin build. He was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms when last seen.

Inspector Tom Mepstead said: ‘We are concerned for Tommy’s welfare and are asking anyone who sees him to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 9-1546.