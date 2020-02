A20 Sidcup By-Pass is closed at the junction of Frognal Corner due to a police incident. Traffic being diverted off the A20.

A bystander at the scene said that there is a heavy police presence at the nearby Queen Mary’s Hospital which is on Frognal Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police say they were called to a concerns for welfare of a man who was seen on a bridge.

Officers were called just before 12pm on Monday.