A rapist who attacked an unwell woman in a train toilet in Kent has been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Timothy Davies, 45, and of Lorina Road, Ramsgate, was found guilty of rape at Canterbury Crown Court on 7 February. The judge sentenced him to six years in prison.

On 9 December 2018, at around 1am, Davies was travelling on a train to Ramsgate, along with his wife.

The victim, who was travelling in the same carriage, had become unwell.

CCTV showed Davies touching the victim inappropriately before leading her into the toilet and locking the door.

As the victim was bent over being sick, Davies raped her.

The court heard that Davies’ wife knocked on the door for him three times while the attack was taking place.

On two occasions she told him the train was approaching Ramsgate, and he replied saying that the victim was being sick. Davies then left the train with his wife at Ramsgate.

Once home, the victim confided in her family who quickly called police. Davies was arrested by British Transport Police officers later that morning and taken into police custody for questioning.

During his interview, Davies claimed the sexual activity was consensual and even went as far as to say he thought the victim had enjoyed it.

In her victim impact statement which was read out to the court, the victim said the attack had felt like a “nightmare” and that it will be a “scar” which will never leave her.

Detective Constable Marc Farmer said: “This was an absolutely appalling attack and for Davies to try and claim it was in any way consensual is beyond reprehensible.

“Thankfully the Jury saw straight through his web of lies and came to a unanimous verdict that he was guilty of this shocking and calculated rape.

“I hope seeing him behind bars will be some small comfort for the victim, and that she can finally now start to piece her life back together again.

“She should be thoroughly commended for the immense personal strength that she has shown throughout this entire process, and for her courage in coming forward. It is her bravery that has brought Davies to justice.

“I hope this sends a very clear message to everyone that we will do everything in our power to prosecute sex offenders and rapists like Davies.”