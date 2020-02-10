A man who admitted breaking into a north London home has been jailed for more than four years

Buster Goldsmith, 19, of Havering, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 20 January where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary.

On Monday, 10 February he was sentenced to 58 months in prison at the same court.

Goldsmith was one of a group of four suspects who broke into a residential address on the York Way Estate, N7 on Sunday, 11 August 2019.