A man who admitted breaking into a north London home has been jailed for more than four years

Buster Goldsmith, 19, of Havering, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 20 January where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary.
On Monday, 10 February he was sentenced to 58 months in prison at the same court.
Goldsmith was one of a group of four suspects who broke into a residential address on the York Way Estate, N7 on Sunday, 11 August 2019.
At 11.36pm, a 999 call was made from the address stating that a group of men had forced their way into the flat and made threats.
The group were all wearing hoodies and masks but ran from the flat when the light was switched on by one of the occupants.
Goldsmith was detained and arrested only minutes after the 999 call was made, when an officer who was near the York Way Estate saw him hiding next to a car.
A CCTV review showed the group in balaclavas entering the ground floor lobby of the building, after entering the estate by climbing over a high fence. All four males wore hoodies, balaclavas and latex gloves.
Goldsmith was charged the next day.
Detective Constable Irfan Ahmad, who led the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victims involved and they are still coming to terms with what happened that night. Their sense of security in their own homes – the place they should feel safest – has been shattered.
“We are pleased Goldsmith has done the right thing and acknowledged his involvement in the incident. We know however that there were a number of other individuals involved in this case and we are continuing our efforts to trace them.”