Storm Ciara Live Coverage From Around The Uk

Strong winds have been causing travel disruption to parts of the country as Storm Ciara batters the UK.

Strong gusts have already started around midnight, so stay safe and leave plenty of time for travel. Expect debris on roads, and fallen trees and fence panels across the region. Where possible plan ahead and tie loose and light objects down. Expect gusts of wind to reach 61mph upwards around midday.

Weather warnings have been issued for this weekend as the storm, set to be the most intense in Britain since 2013, is expected to bring 80mph winds and heavy rain – with impacts felt “across the whole of the UK” on Sunday.

Sunday:

Very windy with widespread gales, these locally severe. Rain will persist and turn heavy at times, before being replaced by squally showers in the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Very windy Monday and Tuesday, winds less strong for Wednesday. Showers or longer spells of rain for Monday, scattered blustery showers Tuesday and mainly dry Wednesday with isolated showers. Cold.

Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Disruption to travel is likely during Sunday.

What to expect;

Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs expected

Longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected

Some roads and bridges closed

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties