M20 motorway closed in both closed after infrastructure fails

The M20 is currently closed from J5 to J6 in both directions with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the motorway. The full road closure is due to a infrastructure repair and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Traffic is able to exit and follow the distrubutor link road between both J5 and J6 which runs parallel to the M20 in both directions.