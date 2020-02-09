Emergency Services Scramble To Isle Of Sheppey.

A road has been closed on the Isle of Sheppey following a serious collision on Sunday evening.

The collision occurred just after 11pm on Marine Parade near to the CYC Coastal Club. The road is closed in both directions and emergency services are on the scene.

A single vehicle has left the highway and after colliding with a speed camera sign bouncing the vehicle off the sea defences.

Paramedics are treating the driver who is understood to have collied with the road furniture at some speed.

One person has been imobilsed and put on a stretcher it’s believed that he is the driver.

The man in his twenties has been taken to the Medway Maritime hospital for treatment.

The vehicle silver Peugeot has lost the rear drivers side wheel and rear passenger wheel in the collision

Debris from the crash is all over the road along with fluids from the vehicle.

Kent Police say they have launched and an investigation into the cause of the collision and why the driver lost control in an area with a 40 miles an hour speed limit.