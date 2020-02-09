Cops take away after Police car crashes in Leigh-on-Sea Chinese restaurant

A police response car has crashed into a Chinese restaurant in Leigh-on-Sea, whilst responding on blue lights tonight. The collision happened after the police car hit another vehicle, before smashing into the front of the Chinese restaurant.
The collision took place on London Road, outside the Fortune Garden restaurant. Paramedics are currently treating the officers involved and members of the public. A witness at the scene say the officers are lucky to have escaped serious injuries from the collision.
The road has now been closed. Avoid the area whilst police and paramedics work.