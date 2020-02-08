Home » Mum appeals for help to find missing Kent teenager Liam
Mum Appeals For Help To Find Missing Kent Teeneh
Mum Appeals For Help To Find Missing Kent Teeneh

Mum appeals for help to find missing Kent teenager Liam

8th February 2020
1 Min Read

Liam has been missing since 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.  The 15 year old has been reported missing to Kent Police.  Liam’s family are worried out him and searches have been carrie dot locally for the missing teen.

He was last seen with a small black back pack wearing black Nike Trainers, Grey Hooded jacket and track suit bottoms He has light coloured purple hair. He also has a bus pass.

If you see Liam please follow from a distance he is a  vulnerable young lad.

Liam has family Fenchurch,Lydd,Tonbridge and Paddock Woof.

He may be in the Canterbury or Folkstone area

 

If you see Liam please call his mum on  07902134117, or you can ring the police  on 101 and quote ref number 07/1435

 

 

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures