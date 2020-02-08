Mum appeals for help to find missing Kent teenager Liam

Liam has been missing since 4.30pm on Friday afternoon. The 15 year old has been reported missing to Kent Police. Liam’s family are worried out him and searches have been carrie dot locally for the missing teen.

He was last seen with a small black back pack wearing black Nike Trainers, Grey Hooded jacket and track suit bottoms He has light coloured purple hair. He also has a bus pass.

If you see Liam please follow from a distance he is a vulnerable young lad.

Liam has family Fenchurch,Lydd,Tonbridge and Paddock Woof.

He may be in the Canterbury or Folkstone area

If you see Liam please call his mum on 07902134117, or you can ring the police on 101 and quote ref number 07/1435