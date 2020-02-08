A woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus on the Isle of Wight this evening.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene after the woman, described by police are being ‘in her 30s’, was knocked down by a Southern Vectis bus on South St, Newport

Ambulance crews and police officers remain at the scene, after being called out shortly before 9pm on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The woman has been treated at the scene and rushed to hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.