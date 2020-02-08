A woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus on the Isle of Wight this evening.
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene after the woman, described by police are being ‘in her 30s’, was knocked down by a Southern Vectis bus on South St, Newport
Ambulance crews and police officers remain at the scene, after being called out shortly before 9pm on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.
The woman has been treated at the scene and rushed to hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.
Police have cordoned off part of the street while officers carried out their enquiries, with the southbound carriageway remaining blocked.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area while police continue to deal with the incident.