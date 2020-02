Reports of a “shooting” in the Manordene Road area around 7.50pm on Friday evening.

Police and forensics are still at scene and an area still remains cordoned off.

Police say a 28-year-old man was taking to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Manodene Road around 6:00pm yesterday. Injuries are said to not be life threatening. Anyone with information can contact police quoting ref: CAD6216/07FEB