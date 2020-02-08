Police officer mowed down by vehicle that failed to stop after drug deal took place in Bermondsey

A police officer was injured after a vehicle failed to stop for Police in South East London on Friday evening.

At approximately 8.50pm on Friday, 7 February officers on patrol noticed the occupants of two vehicles, a moped and car, engaging in a suspected drug deal in Bombay Street, SE16.

The officers intervened.

The car drove from the scene and collided with two officers. One officer suffered a leg injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment; the other was not seriously injured.

Enquiries continue to trace the car.

The moped was ridden away from the scene and traced to an address in Camilla Road, SE16.

One male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH he remains in custody.

A firearm, believed to be an air-powered pistol – was discovered during a search of the address.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.