Police make new arrest in Ashford town centre disturbance

An Eighth person has been arrested following Ashford disturbance

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance between two groups of people in County Square just after 1.30pm on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

It was reported that some of the group had been seen carrying weapons and had since dispersed. No injuries were sustained.

13.32 One man has already appeared in court 13.28 Test Post

Three knives were later seized by officers.

A 19-year-old man from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of affray during the evening of Friday 7 February 2020 and taken into custody.

It is the eighth arrest made by officers.