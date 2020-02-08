Pensioner injured in broad daylight attack in Croydon

Police are investigating after an elderly man was left seriously injured after he was assaulted in Croydon.

The 71-year-old man was walking to shops in Norbury at around 10:00am on Wednesday, 5 February, when he was approached under the bridge near Norbury Station by a man who asked him what was in his pockets.

The victim replied that he had didn’t have anything. The man walked away before returning around 30 seconds later and attacking the victim from behind, kicking him in the back.

The victim was left on the floor and the suspect fled.

The London Ambulance Service were flagged down and treated the victim, but he declined any further assistance at the time.

It has since been established that he has suffered several serious injuries, including a broken hip, a broken femur, and broken ribs. He continues to be treated in hospital.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged in his 30s, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing dark clothing and had a black woolly hat.

Police are asking anyone who may have someone matching this description in the vicinity of the incident to call 101 quoting reference 1203936/20.