Murder investigation after Road rage driver dies in van collision near Clacton

A murder investigation has started following a fatal collision in Little Clacton and a man has been arrested.

Police received a call shortly after 11pm on Friday 7 February reporting a man had been in collision with a van in The Street.

Detectives are treating his death as murder.

It was reported there had been a fight in the area, near to The Blacksmiths pub, prior to the collision taking place.

The van involved has been described to us as grey or silver Ford Transit with writing on the side.

The van may have also been in collision with a car at the scene.

It was reported it then drove off in the direction of Morrisons and Tesco.

A short time later a 41 year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently in custody.

A van has also been recovered.

Part of The Street has been cordoned whilst officers investigate the closure will remain into this afternoon