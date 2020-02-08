Man who died in Little Clacton named as Dean Clark

Essex Police are in a position to provisionally identify the man who died in #LittleClacton last night as 41 year-old Dean Clark.
Dean, who was from Little Clacton, died following a collision with a van in The Street shortly before 11pm.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday 9 February).
It was reported there had been a fight in the area prior to the collision taking place.
The van made off from the scene.
A 41 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Dean’s death is in its early stages but we are making good progress and are building up a picture of what led up to it.
“I can confirm that Dean and the man arrested knew each other and that no-one else was injured during the incident.
“We have also located a vehicle which matches the description of the one involved.
“My officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and you’re likely to see a police presence in the area for much of the rest of the day.
“If you were in the area last night and saw something or have dash cam or CCTV footage I need you to contact my team.”
If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 1341 of 7 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.