Police were called around 11:58hrs today to #WestFerryRoad #IsleofDogs #TowerHamlets following an incident in which a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffered a stab injury to his leg. He is also thought to have been sprayed with a corrosive substance.

His injuries are not life-threatening. A crime scene is in place & enquiries continue. If you witnessed the incident or have information, please call 101 ref CAD 3252/8 Feb