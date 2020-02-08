Man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford

man has been handed a life sentence, after being found guilty of attacking his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford.

Shaun Thomas, 48, of Foster Street, Bedford, was sentenced on Friday 31 January at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, actual bodily harm (ABH), and having explosives with intent.

At around midnight on Friday 22 February 2019, during an argument, Thomas poured a flammable liquid over his partner’s clothing as she sat on the sofa and set them alight with a lighter.