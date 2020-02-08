Man has been handed a life sentence for murdering his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford

man has been handed a life sentence, after being found guilty of attacking his partner and setting her alight at their home in Bedford.
Shaun Thomas, 48, of Foster Street, Bedford, was sentenced on Friday 31 January at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, actual bodily harm (ABH), and having explosives with intent.
At around midnight on Friday 22 February 2019, during an argument, Thomas poured a flammable liquid over his partner’s clothing as she sat on the sofa and set them alight with a lighter.
Her clothing and the sofa were engulfed in flames, and she ran out outside, where a neighbour helped to extinguish the fire and call the emergency services.
The woman sustained burn injuries to a number of parts of her body.
On searching the scene police and fire officers found the back door key had been broken in the lock, which would have prevented escape, and discovered a butane canister with a firework taped to it.
Thomas denied the charges was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Luton Crown Court in August, and has now been sentenced to life with a minimum of seven years.