Man found murdered in Southampton flat named as grandfather John Perry

Officers investigating the murder in Southampton earlier this week have released more information

The family of the grandfather who was found dead at an address in Bursledon Road on Wednesday (Feb 5) have today paid tribute to him.

He was 70-year-old John Perry.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “It saddens us to announce the untimely death of our beloved dad, John Perry.

“John lived a vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter, always doing his

best to support the people that mattered most to him.

“John was a father, brother, grandfather and raver. His enthusiasm for love and life, contagious hilarious personality and terrible dad jokes, always brought smiles to the faces of his family and friends. That’s why we loved him and we should continue to share memories of John with smiles on our faces.

“Although none of us had a real chance to say goodbye, he would want us to celebrate his colourful life in style. John, Dad, we love you. May you forever rest in peace.”

A 28-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody at this time.