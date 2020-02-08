Home » Man charged with Southampton grandfather Murder
8th February 2020
Police investigating the murder of a man in Southampton earlier this week have charged a man

Detectives have charged a man this afternoon.

 

Joshua Perry, aged 28, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with the murder of John Perry, 70, from Southampton.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

John Perry’s body was found in a flat on Bursledon Road just after 9pm on February 5.

Joshua Perry will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 10.

