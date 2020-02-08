M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound due to life changing serious collision

The M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound between J22 (Markfield) and J21 (Leicester), due to a serious collision involving a motorbike. Leicestershire Police are on scene along with Highways England Traffic Officers. Collision investigation work will be undertaken, therefore the closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

Road users wishing to continue their journey are advised to follow the “Hollow Square” diversion symbol. Exit the M1 southbound at Junction 22 and take the first exit(left) onto the A50. Continue along the A50 eastbound passing through the Field Head and Bradgate Hill Roundabouts and Lena Drive junction to the A50/A46 Interchange. At the interchange take the second exit and continue along the A50 eastbound passing through the A50 Station Road Roundabout to the A50/A563 Groby Roundabout. At the roundabout take the third exit onto the A563 Nene Parks Way southbound. Continue southbound along the A563 passing through Dillon Way and Aikman Road junctions, Glenfield Road Roundabout, Park View junction, A563 Scudamore Road and A563/A47 Hinckley Road Roundabouts to the A563 Lubbesthorpe Way/Meridian Roundabout. Then take the second exit from the roundabout and continue southbound along to the A56/A5460 signals, then turn right and merge onto the A5640 slip road. Continue along the slip road and through the traffic signals and join the A5460 westbound to M1 Junction 21. Take the first exit and rejoin the M1 southbound.

Traffic from M1 Junction 21a and A46 are advised to exit the A46 southbound at the B5380 Kirby Muxloe Interchange and continue around the interchange and take the third exit north back onto the A46. Continue northbound along the A46 to the A46/A50 Interchange. Exit the Interchange and take the third exit onto the A50 westbound. Then continue along the diversion route as above.