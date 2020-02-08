Can you help find Brian Collins from Andover?

Brian is 34-years-old and went missing last night (Friday 7 February) after he was involved in a road traffic collision on the A303 near Barton Stacey.

Brian was believed to be driving a silver Mercedes when his car left the eastbound carriageway at around 9.30pm and ended up in a field.

Police believe Brian then left his car before the Ambulance arrived and although he was able to walk away from the scene, he may have serious injuries.

Officers from Hampshire Police have been conducting extensive enquiries overnight at the location of the incident, using specialist teams, including dog units and a helicopter, but we have not been able to locate him.

Brian is described as white, slim and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black, skinny, ripped jeans.

He also had a visible injury to his head following the collision.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area to call us if they see Brian, and we ask anyone who knows where Brian is, to make contact with us.

Please call 101 and quote 44200048564.