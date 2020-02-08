The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the junctions with the A228 (Pembury) and A26 (Tonbridge) due to a traffic collision. A car has collided with the central reservation.

Officers from Kent Roads Policing are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted via the Hollow Yellow Square symbol:-

– Exit the A21 northbound at Pembury Road

– At the junction roundabout, take the second exit and join the A264 westbound

– Continue for just over 2 miles, to the junction with the A26 (London Road)

– At the junction, turn right onto the A26 northbound

– Continue on the A26 for just over 3.5 miles, to the junction with the A21 Tonbridge Bypass

– At the junction, branch left and rejoin the A21 northbound