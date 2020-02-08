Home » A21 in Kent is closed northbound near Pembury following a collision
A21 In Kent Is Closed Northbound Near Pembury
A21 In Kent Is Closed Northbound Near Pembury

A21 in Kent is closed northbound near Pembury following a collision

8th February 2020
The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the junctions with the A228 (Pembury) and A26 (Tonbridge) due to a traffic collision. A car has collided with the central reservation.

Officers from Kent Roads Policing  are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted via the Hollow Yellow Square symbol:-
– Exit the A21 northbound at Pembury Road
– At the junction roundabout, take the second exit and join the A264 westbound
– Continue for just over 2 miles, to the junction with the A26 (London Road)
– At the junction, turn right onto the A26 northbound
– Continue on the A26 for just over 3.5 miles, to the junction with the A21 Tonbridge Bypass
– At the junction, branch left and rejoin the A21 northbound

  • UPDATE FROM HIGHWAYS

    Highways England have advised that the road closure will be in  place until at 4.00 am due to a  liquid being on the road surface

