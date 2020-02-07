Tributes have been paid to the two motorcyclists who died after a collision on the B3035 near Corhampton on Sunday.

Andrew Cuthbert (left), aged 58, of Chase Farm Close, Waltham Chase, and Gary Groves (right), aged 62, of Kinsbourne Close, Southampton, died after their motorcycles were involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta.

Andrew’s son and daughter have paid the following tribute: “Our Dad absolutely lived for me and my sister and he was the best pop to his grandchildren who he adored more than anything.

“He never held a grudge and always made sure his family and friends came first.

“He loved playing football and music but his true passion was his motorbikes.

“The hole he leaves won’t ever be filled, we just want to take everything he taught us to make sure we do him proud.

“He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Gary’s family paid this tribute to him: “We just cannot believe we would ever be writing this.

“On Sunday 2 February our lives were torn to pieces with the horrific news we were to receive.

“As many of you now are already aware the most loving, caring, funny, honest love of our lives was cruelly taken that evening.

“Gary was the most loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle, work colleague and treasured friend to many.

“He touched the hearts of so many people, the room would light up wherever he went.

“He absolutely adored his four grandchildren, they were his world and he was their absolute rock.

“Gary’s passion for his bikes was immense, with his brother Mike and his family of bike friends, who he loved very much and spent many hours riding out – which they all loved.

“Gary will forever be with us and in our hearts.

“As a family, each and every one of us will continue to do him proud.

“Heaven has gained the biggest angel but we have lost ours, but know he will be looking over us forever.

“Ride in peace, We love you xxxxx”

The driver of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy from West Meon, has been arrested on suspicion of:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified drug limit

He has been released while investigations continue.

If you have any information about this collision, please call police on 101 quoting 44200041761.