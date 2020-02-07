Police are searching for teenager Fraser Gould, who has been reported missing from Crawley Down.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday afternoon (5 February), and officers and his family are concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable.

Fraser is white, about 5’9”, of skinny build, with short dark hair. It’s possible he is wearing a black mid-length coat with a beige fur trim, and either jogging bottoms or jeans.

He is also known to have links to Crawley and parts of East Sussex.

Anyone who sees Fraser or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 821 of 07/02.