Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision which left a woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Wayfarer Road close to the junction of Beaver Grove, Northolt, at 8.21pm on Wednesday, 5 February to reports of a traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian.

Officers found a 55-year-old woman who had sustained multiple injuries.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended and the woman was taken to hospital. Her family have been made aware.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has knowledge of a Black Ford Fiesta Zetec registration LE06 OBK which has now been recovered by police after being abandoned in the Northolt area after the collision.

Anyone with any information about the driver and/or the vehicle’s movements before, around the time of the collision or afterwards is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555 quoting CAD 7563/5FEB20.