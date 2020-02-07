Information is being sought following the theft of a Land Rover from Broadstairs

It was reported the vehicle was stolen whilst parked on the roadside in Edge End Road between 5pm on Monday 3 February 2020 and 5.30am the following day.

The khaki green Land Rover Series 3 was subsequently found in a damaged state later in the day on Tuesday 4 February.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information about the theft, or if they witnessed something suspicious in the area which might assist enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/21514/20.