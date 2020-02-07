A teenager has been stabbed in the latest knife attack in London.

Emergency services were called to Slurry Street just after 6.30pm on Thursday.

Police and London Ambulance Service found a teenage boy with a stab wound at the scene.

The incident has provoked the S60 to be authorised and put into place in the E3 and E14 areas of the city.

Met Police statement

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called to Sturry Street, E14 at 18:31hrs on Thursday, 6 February following a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a teenage boy suffering a stab injury. He has been taken to hospital where we await an update on his condition.

“No arrests; enquiries continue.

“A Section 60 has been authorised in the E3 and E14 areas until 06:00hrs on Friday, 7 February.