Yasin Muhamad remanded after 19-year-old stabbed in Hounslow

Police investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man on Kingsley Road in Hounslow on Tuesday, 4 February have charged a man.

Yasin Muhamad, 18 was charged on Thursday, 6 February with grievous bodily harm (GBH), affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Muhamad appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 5 March.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing GBH has been released under investigation.

The victim’s condition which was initially critical, is no longer life-threatening.