Witnesses are being sought following a robbery in Ramsgate

It was reported that between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Thursday 6 February 2020 a man in his 40s was walking down Hardres Street near the junction with School Lane when two people riding a moped approached him and stole his phone which he was using at the time.

The suspects rode away on the moped, reportedly travelling the wrong way up the one-way street. No injuries were reported following the robbery.

Both the driver of the moped and his passenger were described as white men wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

The moped was described as light blue with a navy blue metal framework.

Detective Inspector Keith Taylor of Kent Police said: ‘Although reports like this are rare in the county, we are taking it seriously and will be carrying out a thorough investigation.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or was driving along the Hardres Street area of Ramsgate at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/23545/20.