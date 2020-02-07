Two terror web masters due to be sentenced

Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious as two men await sentencing for publishing terrorism-related material on an extremist website.

Working together, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (CTC), Counter Terrorism Police North-East (CTPNE) and North-West (CTPNW) disrupted an Islamist propaganda website for Daesh supporters by bringing to justice its two main administrators and contributors: 38-year-old Mohammed Abdul Ahad, from north London, and 31-year-old Muhammad Abdur Raheem Kamali, from Rochdale, Manchester.

They will both be sentenced on Friday, 7 February, following their convictions in December 2019.

Ahad and Kamali recorded and transcribed extremist speeches which they would then prepare for uploading to the website. A significant number of these speeches glorified terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh and encouraged both the support and act of terrorism.

The pair came to police attention in 2016 when CTPNE investigated a 20-year-old woman who shared terrorism-related documents on the website and on a linked Facebook page (she was convicted in 2017 for dissemination of a terrorist publication).

During this investigation it was discovered Ahad and Kamali were administrators who had edited and published a number of these and other documents on the website.

Working together, the Met’s CTC and CTPNW led investigations into the two men. Both were simultaneously arrested on 1 March 2017 in a coordinated operation.

They were interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries. A search of their home addresses recovered a number of digital media devices which identified that Ahad and Kamali had been the website administrators.

On 21 June 2018, Ahad was further arrested for possession of an article from a terrorism propaganda magazine which gave instructions on how to assemble an AK47 automatic rifle. Again he gave a no-comment interview and was released on bail.

On 10 July 2018, Ahad was charged with four counts of Section 2 Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 (dissemination of a terrorist publication) and one count of Section 58 TACT 2000 (possess a document or record likely to be of use to a terrorist).

On 9 August 2018, Kamali was charged with seven counts of Section 2 of TACT 2006 (dissemination of a terrorist publication).

Following a trial, Ahad was convicted on 10 December 2019 on all the counts of terrorism for which he was charged. Kamali was convicted on the same day of four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications on the internet. The jury could not reach a verdict for the other three counts.