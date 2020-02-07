Two arrests after farm burglaries near Folkestone

Two men are being investigated after a tractor and other equipment was stolen from a farm near Folkestone.

A tractor, a ride-on mower and diesel were reportedly stolen during burglaries at the farm in Hawkinge between Friday 24 January and Friday 31 January 2020.

The tractor has since been returned to the farm and two men have been arrested by Kent Police’s Rural Task Force and Folkestone Community Policing teams.

A 24-year-old from the Folkestone area and a 19-year-old from the Canterbury area have since been released pending further investigation.

Officers investigating the burglaries are appealing to anyone who has recently bought or been offered a yellow Stiga ride-on mower to contact them.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/19958/20.