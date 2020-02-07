Home » Police rush to knife attack at Clapham South Tube station
Police rush to knife attack at Clapham South Tube station

7th February 2020
British Transport Police were called at 3.49pm to the tube station. One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening. There are currently no trains stopping at the south London station.

A Spokesman for British Transport Police said : “Police were called at 3.49pm to Clapham South station following a report of stabbing.

“A victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are currently at the scene and the station has been closed temporarily while they carry out enquiries.

The Northern Line official Twitter account said: “Clapham South station is closed, while the police carry out an investigation.”

