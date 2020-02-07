Police in Kent want to speak to these two men following a disturbance in Dartford

CCTV images have been released by our officers investigating a disturbance in #Dartford town centre.

Kent Police received a report of several people fighting in Hythe Street at around 2.30am on Saturday 1 February 2020. During the incident a man was allegedly assaulted and kicked by two men while he was on the ground. The suspects then left the scene via a nearby alleyway.

Images of two men, who officers would like to speak to regarding the incident, have now been issued.

Anyone with information or who recognises either of the men in the images is asked to contact the north Kent appeals line on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/19773/20.

A teenager from Swanley was arrested on 1 February on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.