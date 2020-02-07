Police arrest 28 year old man for Murder of 70-year-old man from Southampton

Detectives investigating the death of a 70-year-old man from Southampton have arrested a man.

The arrest comes after the man’s body was found in a flat on Bursledon Road just after 9pm on February 5.

A 28-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Pulpit or 44200045830.