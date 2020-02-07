Police are investigating a serious knife attack on Watford High Street

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Watford High Street this evening.

Police have confirmed that incident happened near Costa Coffee, the shop is located on Watford High Street opposite the shopping centre. The injured man was seen staggering to Queens Road at around 4.50pm this afternoon.

The man was airlifted to hospital after the assault. “It is believed he had an argument with a group of people immediately before he was assaulted” police have said.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the assault or anyone who saw an argument outside Costa. It is believed the victim and suspects knew each other.

One of the comments in the post said: “My daughter and her dad witnessed this . The argument . Although she is only 9.”

If you have any information about the assault or know who may be responsible, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 550 of today’s date.