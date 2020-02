Then Met Office have upgraded a yellow weather warning for parts of South East England to Amber from Sunday for very strong winds due to incoming Storm Ciara. A yellow warning still remains in place for the areas inside the Amber zone. Heavy rain is also likely on Sunday. The warnings are as follows.

Yellow warning for very strong winds valid from 12.00am Sunday until 11.59pm.

Amber warning for very strong winds valid from 9.00am Sunday until 9.00pm.