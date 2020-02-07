Man jailed for 25 years for fatal Wandsworth stabbing

A man who deliberately armed himself with a knife and stabbed a teenager to death in Wandsworth last summer has been jailed.



At the Old Bailey on Friday, 7 January, Fernando Pope, 21 of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 25 years, for the murder of 18-year-old Cheyon Evans.

He was found guilty at the same court following a trial in January.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance from Specialist Crime, who led the investigation, said: “Fernando Pope set out that night armed to kill and he will now pay the price for his actions.

“While he will spend a considerable period of time in jail, it is not only Pope who will have to serve a life sentence. Cheyon’s family have been left utterly bereft and they will never stop grieving for the loss of their son and brother.

“We are committed to making sure another family does not have to go through the same ordeal. If you know someone carrying a knife or have information about someone involved in criminal activity, please come forward. You do not need to speak to police – you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.”

The court heard that police were called at 4.30pm on Friday, 14 June 2019 to reports of a stabbing on Deeside Road in Wandsworth.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found Cheyon in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, including those from London’s Air Ambulance, he died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime launched an investigation and established that Pope had used a large knife to repeatedly stab Cheyon.

Pope was identified via CCTV from the estate and was arrested on 20 June 2019. He was charged the following day.