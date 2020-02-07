Festival Place in Police lockdown

A team from 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment RLC are attending a suspicious package in Festival Place in Basingstoke. Members of the public are being advised to stay away from the town centre.

The shopping complex has been thrown into police lockdown following the discovery of a suspect item in the toilets with the complex.

Police,firecrews and HART teams from South central ambulance have all been mobilsed to the incident.

A 100 metre cordon is in place, and Hampshire Constabulary say their enquiries are at “an early stage”.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said: “The incident is still ongoing. We were requested by police to attend Festival Place, there are two crews from Basingstoke on scene.”