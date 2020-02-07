Customers going into meltdown over broken supermarket chiller

A Gillingham supermarket was forced to empty shelves of its cold products after the chillers broke down.

Aldi on the Gillingham Business Park was forced to remove all the items from a large section of the store – and has issued apologies to shoppers.

Instead of racks of good value meat, fish and other products customers were greeted with a sign which read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances this stock is not going to be available today. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers have gone into melt down on social media after the breakdown.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “Due to an issue with the chillers at our Gillingham store, we are currently stocking a reduced range of chilled products.

“We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

However customers were disappointed.

“You would have thought they would have got an engineer in to fix it right away.”

Another said: “It’s okay for someone like me I can just drive to the next Aldi 15mins away, and it’s not Aldi’s fault, but for those who don’t drive it’s highly inconvenient.”

The store has been criticised for failing to let customers know before they go in with signs only on the units themselves.