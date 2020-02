The emergency services have descended onto a Stoke-on-Trent street after a body was discovered in a house.

Police, paramedics, and the fire service were called to Eaton Street, Northwood, shortly after 6pm this evening.

After making the discovery police officers called to support from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We received the call to Eaton Street at 6.15pm.

“Someone was found deceased at a property.”