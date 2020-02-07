Armed Robbery at Co-op Store in Deal

Kent Police is appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Deal.

Officers were called to a report that two men had demanded cash from the tills at the Co-op store in Mill Road, Deal at 9.40pm on Thursday 6 February 2020.

The two men threatened staff with a hammer and a knife before taking money and running in the direction of Hamilton Road. No injuries were reported.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and officers are examining CCTV and gathering forensic evidence from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/23738/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org