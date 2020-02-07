Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Greenhithe

Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a teenage girl reported missing from Greenhithe.

Molly Clark was last seen on Thursday 6 February 2020 in the Greenhithe area.

The 15-year-old is described as being white, of slim build with blue eyes and long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue ripped jeans, a black coat with a fur hood and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her, or who knows where she is, to call Kent Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 07-0109.