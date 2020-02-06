Manhunt for Maidstone burglar

CCTV images have been issued of a man who may have important information about a Maidstone burglary.

Officers are investigating a break-in on Willington Street between 19 and 20 December 2019, where a handbag and car keys were reportedly stolen along with a Hyundai i20 from the driveway.

A number of enquiries have been completed including examination of CCTV footage and forensic tests at the scene. Officers are now releasing images of a man who may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting reference 46/241721/19.